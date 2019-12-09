|
|
Joseph A. Saranita
Rockaway Twp. - Joseph A. Saranita and his beloved wife of 60 years Concetta L. (DiMaio) Saranita of Rockaway Twp. passed away suddenly on December 6, 2019.
Joseph and Concetta are survived by their loving children Michael & Diane Saranita of Rockaway Twp., Ann Marie & Richard Lakatos of Rockaway Twp., and Steven Saranita of Rockaway Twp. They are also survived by their grandchildren Michelle and Nicole Saranita and Paul and Alyssa Lakatos, all of Rockaway Twp. As well as Joseph's brother Frank Saranita of Las Vegas, NV. Joseph was predeceased by his brother Anthony Saranita in 2002.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 11, 2019, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM followed by a funeral service at 7:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.
Donations can be made in their memory to Cardiac Care at St. Clare's Hospital or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019