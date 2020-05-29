Joseph A. Venezia
Randolph - Joseph A. Venezia of Randolph, passed away on May 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with heart disease. He was 72.
Joe lived in Randolph for 42 years where he was a member of St. Matthews Parish serving as both an usher and Eucharistic minister. Joe was born in Morristown. He served honorably in the war in Vietnam from 1966-1968 after basic training at Fort Hood in Texas. After his military service, he graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson in Madison and went on to a successful, 42-year career in purchasing manufacturing at L'Oreal.
Joe was a gracious and warm man who loved spending time with his family. Joe traveled extensively through Europe and spent his 40th anniversary in Italy. He loved spending time in his garden and particularly loved growing vegetables, especially his tomatoes. And every Saturday night—without fail—you could find him and the love of his life, Carol, at their favorite restaurant, Verona, on Sussex Turnpike.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Louise, and his brother, Louis, and sister-in-law, Catherine. Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol. He is remembered by his two children Elisa (Alan) and Brian (Lisa); his three grandchildren, Madeline, Jessica, and Joseph; and, he will be missed by all his nieces and nephews.
Joe's family would like to thank the Heart Success team at Morristown Medical Center, especially Dr. Marc Goldschmidt, Brittany Lauther, and, most of all, his cardiologist Dr. Gupreet Sidhu. The family would also like to thank the entire staff at the Cardiac Post-Anesthesia Care Unit at MMC, too.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services were private. A memorial will be scheduled later in the year to celebrate Joe's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute at Morristown Medical Center, 100 Madison Avenue, Morristown, NJ, 07960, 973.971.5721. Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.