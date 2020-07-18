1/1
Joseph Andrew Hollis
Joseph Andrew Hollis

Joseph Andrew Hollis passed in June, 2020 in the comfort of his home, he was 76 years old. Joe was a loving and dedicated father, tennis pro, and lover of music. He will be remembered by his two children, Christian and Alexandra Hollis. Joseph was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina in 1943 and lived the majority of his adult life in Morris County New Jersey. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a pillar of his community. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Due to current circumstances, the family has decided to hold virtual services via Zoom for the time being on Sunday July 26th at 1pm. Please call Alexandra at 862-324-3063 for more information on how to virtually attend.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 24, 2020.
