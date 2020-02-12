|
Joseph Beluschak
East Hanover - Joseph Beluschak, 95, formerly of East Hanover, passed away peacefully on February 10th at home surrounded by family. "PopPop", as he was affectionately known, was a WWII highly decorated vet in the 101st Airbourne's 326th Medical Company. He also worked for Electric Arc and Whippany Paperboard Company for many years.
In his "retired" years he kept busy working at the Ridgedale Deli and Restland cemetery and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Married to Bernice for 64 years, Joe is survived by their daughter Linda and 3 grandchildren, Louis, Jennifer & Joseph. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family at the parks, watching baseball games and playing with remote controlled boats. He will be interned privately with family.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020