Rockaway Twp. - Joseph C. Feola died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital/Denville. He was 94. Born in Dover, he lived in Rockaway Borough for many years before moving to Rockaway Twp. in 1946.

Mr. Feola served in the Army during WWII. He formerly worked for Moretrench in Rockaway and Reaction Motors in Denville. Mr. Feola went on to develop the X-15 motor while working for Thiokol in Denville as an experimental machinist. He retired from Defense Contract Service in Springfield as a Defense Inspector in 1981.

He was a parishioner of St. Cecilia Church in Rockaway and a member of their Seniors Club. He was an Exempt member and past Treasurer of the Rockaway Twp. Hibernia Co #1 Fire Dept.

He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth in 2013. He is survived by two children: Joseph (Maryann) Feola of Flanders and Betty (Larry) Costa of Rockaway; four grandchildren: Annamarie Feola, Gina Vo, Anthony Costa and Stephen Costa; and a great-grandson Liam Vo.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Funeral Services will begin on Friday, March 6 at 9:15 AM from the funeral home to a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00AM at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St., Rockaway. Entombment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. Condolences may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
