Joseph C. Minsavage
Joseph C. Minsavage

Joseph Charles Minsavage, 88, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020 at Morris View Nursing Home.

Born in Nanticoke, PA, he had lived in Passaic, NJ before coming to the Lake Hiawatha/ Parsippany area 56 years ago.

Joe served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He had worked as a clerk at the Parsippany Post Office for 28 years before retiring in 1999.

Joe was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of American Legion Post #249 in Lake Hiawatha and a a former volunteer with the Rockaway Neck Fire Department, District #5.

Preceded in death by his son, David Minsavage; and siblings, Vincent Minsavage and Mary Wenner, he is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth J. "Jackie" Minsavage (nee Hagelgans); three beloved children, Joseph Minsavage Jr., Stephen Minsavage, and Marie Feller; siblings, Gerard Minsavage and John Minsavage, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 9:30am to 10:30am at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Parsippany. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial gifts to either Pancreatic Cancer Research or American Legion Post #249, Lake Hiawatha. Please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com for further info.




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
