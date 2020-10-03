1/
Joseph E. Gold
Joseph E. Gold, born October 3, 1923 in Shelley, Idaho passed away on October 1st in his home. He enlisted in the Navy right after Pearl Harbor and was a radio operator on the supply ship USS Curtis stationed at the Pacific Island of Funa Futi. Discharged from the Navy before the end of WWII, he graduated from MIT, Boston, MA, in June 1947, and married Aileen Siefert on September 7, 1947. They were longtime residents of Succasunna and then Flanders, NJ, while he spent his career at Picatinny Arsenal, Dover, NJ, from 1950 until 1984, retiring to Pennsylvania in 1986. He enjoyed gardening, reading, woodworking and teaching math at local high schools. His wife predeceased him just last year. Surviving are his four children, Patricia Gold of Denville, NJ, Joseph Gold of Hackettstown, NJ, Jileen Friedman of Morris Plains, NJ, and David Gold of Snydersville, PA, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one more on the way in Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
