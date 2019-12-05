|
|
Joseph "Joe" Francis Tilt, Jr.
Denville - Joseph "Joe" Francis Tilt, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Public Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 6 - 8 pm with Funeral Service beginning at 7:45 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org to the Foundation. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019