Joseph Giardino, 87, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019 at his home in Morristown surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Newark, NJ on January 14, 1932. Joseph was the third child born to Anna and Fillipo Giardino. They were blessed with 4 children, his surviving sisters Mary Tinessa, Sadie Underwood and his late brother Frank Giardino. He was married to the late Mary Ellen Essinger-Giardino.
He proudly served in the Navy School of Music then onto Manhattan School of Music where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. "Mr. G" as he was known to his students, was music director at the Mendham Township Middle School for many years. He was the owner of The Music Shoppe in Morristown where he taught trumpet proudly for 30 years and changed the lives of many.
He loved to travel and thoroughly loved spending time with his three children, Dawn Harms, husband Kenneth Harms, Philip Giardino, wife Marla Giardino, and Diane Esposito. As well as his grandchildren Jessica and husband James Arnold, Cassandra Harms, Kenneth Harms, Joseph Esposito, Michael Esposito, Spencer Giardino, Tanner Giardino Gia Esposito, and great granddaughter Cyprienne Arnold. His love of family meant everything to him.
His viewing will be on Thursday April 4th at Dangler Funeral Home in Morris Plains from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. The service will be held at Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Morristown on Friday April 5th at 10:00 am. We are very grateful for the unconditional care that Libia Rodas Salazar has provided for the past 12 years.
Published in The Daily Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019