Joseph H. List
Rockaway - Little Joe
Joseph H. List, age 83, of Rockaway New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, August 31 at home from metastatic lung cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and some close friends.
Born in Wharton, New Jersey on January 2, 1936, he was son to the late William List & Clara (Jugan) List.
A mason by trade, he owned and operated Joe H. List Construction company for over 40 years.
A true testament to Little Joe's life of selflessness and positive influence is the smile and love that he received from everyone that he greeted with his signature …What's Happenin'!?
Family came first to Joe. He was a loving and devoted husband to Judie for over 50 years. She survives Joe along with his sister Arlene Mount and her husband Raymond Mount. He is predeceased by sisters, Genevieve Whan and Viola Herron along with their husbands Leroy Whan and Carl Herron, and his brother William List. He is remembered as a generous and giving uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
Joe's children were encouraged to do things to the best of their ability with all that they have been blessed with. He is survived by his son and two daughters, Joseph William List, Jodie Jo McCabe and husband Brian McCabe, and Jo Marie Steinel and husband Rory Steinel.
Joe was adored by his grandchildren, Joseph William List Jr, Kody Joe List, Cassie Marie McCabe, Bubba Joseph McCabe, Garritt Keith McCabe, Daniel Phillip McCabe, Riley Ann Steinel and Reid Clayton Steinel, along with a grandpuppie and two grandkitties. He felt blessed to have great grandchildren, Kali Ann List and Tatum Stihl List.
Joe spent much of his time volunteering and sharing his philosophy with several organizations. He was actively involved with the Elks Lodge, the Dare and Municipal Alliance Programs, the Grenadiers and Lakeland Brass DrumCorps and lead by example as he counselled those battling with addiction as he lived one day at a time. He was faith-filled and ordained a deacon to serve the parish of First Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5 from 3PM-5PM and 7PM-9PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph, New Jersey 07869 (tuttlefh.com). A Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 6 at 10AM at First Memorial Presbyterian Church, 51 W. Blackwell Street, Dover, New Jersey 07801. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Memorial Presbyterian Church, 51 W. Blackwell Street, Dover, New Jersey 07801.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 4, 2019