Services
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Venito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph James "Joe" Venito

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph James "Joe" Venito Obituary
Joseph "Joe" James Venito

Boonton - Joseph "Joe" James Venito of Boonton passed away quietly, after a long illness, holding his wife's hand on Saturday May 23, 2020.

Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Agnes (nee DeLucca) Venito. Children Mary Angela Lombardo and Joseph James II of Boonton. Grandchildren Salvatore Joseph Lombardo and Gina Marie Lombardo of Boonton. Sisters Theresa Whritenour and Virginia Dolce of Boonton. Joe is predeceased in death by his father Francis Venito, and mother Angela "Julia" Bomtempo, and step father Lawrence Bontempo

Joe was born on May 12, 1933 in Brooklyn NY. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He earned his Master Dry Cleaning Degree and made his career at the family business B&V Tailoring & Dry Cleaning in Mountain Lakes & Boonton as well as Red Carpet in Rockaway. Joe was a member of Unico, Boonton Knights of Columbus Walter J. Barrett Council 1954. He was an avid bowler, golfer and enjoyed watching sports.

A small private service will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 and a celebration of his life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home 312 West Main Street Boonton, NJ 07005. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's name to; Boonton Kiwanis, 150 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, NJ 07005.
Published in Daily Record from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -