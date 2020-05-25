|
|
Joseph "Joe" James Venito
Boonton - Joseph "Joe" James Venito of Boonton passed away quietly, after a long illness, holding his wife's hand on Saturday May 23, 2020.
Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Agnes (nee DeLucca) Venito. Children Mary Angela Lombardo and Joseph James II of Boonton. Grandchildren Salvatore Joseph Lombardo and Gina Marie Lombardo of Boonton. Sisters Theresa Whritenour and Virginia Dolce of Boonton. Joe is predeceased in death by his father Francis Venito, and mother Angela "Julia" Bomtempo, and step father Lawrence Bontempo
Joe was born on May 12, 1933 in Brooklyn NY. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He earned his Master Dry Cleaning Degree and made his career at the family business B&V Tailoring & Dry Cleaning in Mountain Lakes & Boonton as well as Red Carpet in Rockaway. Joe was a member of Unico, Boonton Knights of Columbus Walter J. Barrett Council 1954. He was an avid bowler, golfer and enjoyed watching sports.
A small private service will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 and a celebration of his life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home 312 West Main Street Boonton, NJ 07005. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's name to; Boonton Kiwanis, 150 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, NJ 07005.
Published in Daily Record from May 25 to May 27, 2020