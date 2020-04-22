|
Joseph John Ferraro
Somerset - Joseph John Ferraro, 81, of Somerset, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after spending time with his children.
Joseph was born in Morristown, NJ on June 24, 1938 to Joseph W. and Mary Ferraro. He grew up in Morristown, graduating from Morristown High School with the Class of 1956. He attended Seton Hall University and was the first in his family to graduate college, receiving a Bachelor of Science in 1961. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army and U.S. National Guard of New Jersey from 1961 to 1967.
In 1965 he married Mary Ellen Pettigrew and shortly after they moved to Ibadan, Nigeria for Joe's job with Interpace Corporation. Their next adventure took them to Cape Town, South Africa where their daughter Stacey was born. Soon after returning to the States, their son Kevin was born, also in Morristown, NJ.
Joe was an accountant by profession and retired after 28 years with Schering-Plough. He loved spending time and traveling with his best friend, Lucy Mo. He always enjoyed owning sports cars, took pride in keeping a well-manicured lawn, and never met a pizza he didn't like. He had a great memory, especially of time in Africa and past friends, appreciated a wide variety of music that he passed on to his children, loved his family deeply and was generous to many.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Ferraro and son-in-law, Craig Cascio Sr of Charlotte, NC; his son, Kevin Ferraro, daughter-in-law Nicole Ferraro, and grandsons Griffin and Logan of Mount Pleasant, SC; his sister, Joan Plumbo and brother-in-law, Lou Plumbo of Easton, PA; his spouse Patricia Charles Ferraro; and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph W. and Mary Ferraro, and brother Baldassare (Billy) Ferraro.
A private service will be held at a future date for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to or The Salvation Army.
