Joseph Karowski
East Hanover - Joseph Richard Karowski, 70, passed away on August 24, 2019. He was born March 7, 1949 to Agnes Karowski, who recently passed at the age of 100. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Laura (Maresca), and his cherished children, Richard and Amy, as well as 4 grandchildren Delia, Olivia, James and Logan and a Great-Grandson Joshua.
He graduated with honors from St. Peters University while working during the day and attending night-school and as he liked to tell us "subsisting on .05 bagels". His career consisted of 26 years on the Newark Police Department, during which time he earned numerous commendations and was the subject in several news articles for jobs well done. After retiring in 2000 he went to work for Nabisco in East Hanover for 4 years while also doing research work for A+Sales (Estate Sales). If you knew him on the job it was Joe, off the job, Rick. But regardless of what name you knew him by you were better off for having crossed his path. He had a passion for his family first, working hard to give them a good life. Collecting records and history came a close second. He would amaze people with his historical facts about something you drove past or things in the area you were traveling. But most of all he was a man who loved his family with all his heart, cherished his friendships and was a lover of animals. He loved those around him, often times going over the top to make sure he knew what it was that they loved and would make it a point learn about their favorite subject or hobby. He was always there to lend a hand or ear to anyone who needed it. While he is gone from us, he will be welcomed by family and friends, both 2 and 4 legged. He will truly be missed and lovingly remembered.
Visitation at the Leonardis Memorial Home, 210 Ridgedale Ave. Florham Park on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Funeral on Thursday assembling at 9am followed by the funeral mass at Holy Family Church in Florham Park at 10am. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. To write a condolence, visit www.LeonardisMemorialHome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 27, 2019