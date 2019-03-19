|
Joseph "Joe" Mehalick
Myrtle Beach - Joseph "Joe" Mehalick of Myrtle Beach SC(formerly Boonton, NJ), died peacefully on Sunday March 10, 2019. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at Celebration Presbyterian Church, 2300 Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 .
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2019