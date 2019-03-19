Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Joseph "Joe" Mehalick

Myrtle Beach - Joseph "Joe" Mehalick of Myrtle Beach SC(formerly Boonton, NJ), died peacefully on Sunday March 10, 2019. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at Celebration Presbyterian Church, 2300 Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 .

For a complete obituary or condolences to the family, please visit www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2019
