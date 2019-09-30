|
Joseph Meisner
Bluffton, SC - Joseph J. Meisner 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Bluffton, S.C. He was born and raised in Jersey City and he moved to Hopatcong in 1970 and then to Ledgewood. Joseph was in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Joseph worked at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover as a Material Handler. He was a member of the NRA and he loved his corvette.
He is survived by his brother "Bob" Meisner and his wife Patti of Bluffton, S.C. and two nieces Tara Meisner or Homestead, Fl and Hollie Udvornocky and her husband Roman of Bluffton, S.C., Joseph is predeceased by his parents Sonny & Eleanor Meisner.
Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2-6PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Funeral Mass Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Therese R.C. Church, Succasunna
Interment Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
Donations may be made in his memory to: VA New Jersey Health Care System, Lyons Campus, Voluntary Service Office (135), 151 Knollcroft Rd., Lyons, NJ 07939
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 30, 2019