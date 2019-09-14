|
Joseph Paul Ferreira
Ladson, SC - Joseph Paul Ferreira, 80, formerly of Lake Hiawatha, NJ, passed away Thursday, September 5th, 2019. Joe was born Jose Paulo Domingues Ferreira, on January 7, 1939 in Fao, Portugal to Jose Paulo de Araujo Ferreira and Rosalia Domingues da Venda. He was a talented cake decorator in NJ for many years, as well as an accomplished handyman and remodeler known as "Uncle Joe". A loving husband and father, he was also cherished by many friends whose lives he touched with his generosity and kind spirit. He had a corny sense of humor, an insatiable curiosity, and a passion for nature. He loved to observe wildlife, and in his free time, could be found hiking or canoeing. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Maria Otilia Domingues Ferreira. He is survived by his brother Manuel Raimundo Domingues Ferreira of Sao Paulo Brazil, his spouse of 58 years, Marilyn (Lyn), daughter Michele, son Joseph (Joe) and 5 grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services Summerville SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lymphoma Research Foundation.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 14, 2019