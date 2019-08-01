|
Joseph R. Matura
Randolph - Joseph R. Matura 93 passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born and raised in Jersey City, but has resided in Randolph for over 60 years. Joseph was an engineer for Picatinny Arsenal, Dover and retired in 1992 after more than 35 years.
Joseph served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper during WWII for the 101st and after the war he served as a MP in Okinawa, Japan. He graduated from M.I.T. with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and he graduated Columbia Law School with a Juris Doctorate. He loved the Mets, Jets and Golf.
Joseph is survived by his four children; Randall of Myrtle Beach, SC., Lesley Kymer of Randolph, Karen Brennan and her husband Terence of Katy, TX, Tracey Matura of Newport Beach, CA., six grandchildren Lauren, Andrew, Kaitlin, Brittany, Nichole and Michael and five great grandchildren; Henry, Charles, Penelope, Eliana and Aubrey.
Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Sunday August 4, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Graveside service 11:00 AM, Monday August 5, 2019 at Somerset Hills Memorial Park 95 MT. Airy Road Basking Ridge.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to either: The , Greater Morris Chapter 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251 Denville, NJ 07834 or Road Home Program (roadhomeprogram.org).
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 1, 2019