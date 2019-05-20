|
|
Joseph R. Nadeau
Rockaway - Joseph R. Nadeau of Rockaway Twp NJ, 92, has passed away peacefully at home where he was being cared for by family.
Loving Father and Proud Grandfather "Pepe" is survived by his daughter Denise Nadeau (Valerie), Son Guy Nadeau (Mary) and Son Joseph Nadeau (Alissa). 6 Grandchildren, Hannah, Brody, Tessa, Marissa, Molly and Mackenzie. 2 "adopted" grandchildren as he would call them Chris and Kevin. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife Jacqueline Nadeau (Nee Caron).
1 of 9 children Joe was born in Fall River, Mass on March 2, 1927. Always a hard worker, he enjoyed his job and had many funny stories as a "Soda Jerk" at a local pharmacy, worked for Swank Inc. and was an auto parts clerk employed by WT Manning Co.
Joe was a proud Veteran of WW II and was awarded an Army of Occupation medal, European-Africa-Middle Eastern medal and a WW II Medal during 1945-1946 while stationed in Germany.
Mr. Nadeau moved to NJ in the early 1950's to start his family and life. He was employed by Washington National Life insurance Co. and later branched out on his own to become self-employed with much success. He owned his own gas station and trucking business (25 years). He was always known fo his strong work ethic on the job and at home. He was the true "Jack of all trades".
Joe loved his life, family and friends with a passion rarely seen and without reservation, particularly his grandchildren for whom he always derived so much joy.
An active participant in his community, a devoted Christian and long time parishioner of St. Clements Pope and Martyr Church of Rockaway Twp, Rockaway Twp Senior Citizens, St. Cecilia Senior Citizens, American Legion and knights of Columbus.
Joe, Dad, Pepe's gregarious, fun loving, love of life, will be sorely missed and has left a hole in our hearts. A very bright light has been dimmed.
A Memorial mass will be held in his honor at St. Clements Pope and Martyr Church in Rockaway Twp at a future date.
Published in Daily Record on May 20, 2019