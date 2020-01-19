Services
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Redan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Redan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Redan Obituary
Joseph Redan

Formerly of Parsippany - Joseph Redan passed away Sunday morning, Jan, 19, 2020 in Celebration, FL.

Born and raised in Queens, NY he had lived in Dover and Parsippany, NJ before moving to Florida in 2005.

Mr. Redan had earned his Bachelors Degree from the School of Aviation Training in New York. He served in the US Airforce during the Korean War.

An aerospace engineer, he had worked with Breeze-Eastern in Union, GEC Aerospace of Hillside, and as a consultant before his retirement 15 years ago.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Rona S. Redan (nee Moretzsky); three children, Dr. Jay Redan (Mary), Sharon Burdick (Jeffrey) and Seena Redan (Thomas Jirouschek); a brother, Stephen Redan (Sheila); six grandchildren, Rosemary Carrero, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Maxwell Redan, and Lauren and Michelle Burdick; and three great-granddaughters, Jordyn, Gracelyn, and Taylor.

Funeral services are private under the direction of S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -