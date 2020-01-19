|
|
Joseph Redan
Formerly of Parsippany - Joseph Redan passed away Sunday morning, Jan, 19, 2020 in Celebration, FL.
Born and raised in Queens, NY he had lived in Dover and Parsippany, NJ before moving to Florida in 2005.
Mr. Redan had earned his Bachelors Degree from the School of Aviation Training in New York. He served in the US Airforce during the Korean War.
An aerospace engineer, he had worked with Breeze-Eastern in Union, GEC Aerospace of Hillside, and as a consultant before his retirement 15 years ago.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Rona S. Redan (nee Moretzsky); three children, Dr. Jay Redan (Mary), Sharon Burdick (Jeffrey) and Seena Redan (Thomas Jirouschek); a brother, Stephen Redan (Sheila); six grandchildren, Rosemary Carrero, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Maxwell Redan, and Lauren and Michelle Burdick; and three great-granddaughters, Jordyn, Gracelyn, and Taylor.
Funeral services are private under the direction of S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020