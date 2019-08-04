Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Rockaway Borough - Joseph Reese, Sr. died on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital in Morristown. He was 77. Born in Dover, NJ, he lived in Rockaway Borough for over 50 years.

Mr. Reese worked with his father at East Hanover Fuel Oil and then as owner and operator of Acropolis Labs. He was a former coach of Rockaway Little League and CYO basketball.

He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary and brother, Charles Reese. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Reese of 55 years; his four children: Ann Marie (William) O'Keefe, Joseph (Deborah) Reese, Mary Ann (Bill) Moretti, and Michael (Doris) Reese; and six grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Amanda, Matthew, Rocco, Christian, Preston.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, August 6 from 4:00 - 6:30 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation on Tuesday at 6:30 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Reese's name to: Freedom Service Dogs of America, www.freedomservicedogs.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2019
