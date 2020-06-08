Joseph "Joe" Roman
Rockaway - Joseph "Joe" Roman, 91, passed away on Sunday, June 7th, 2020, in his home in Rockaway NJ. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Norman Dean Home for Services in Denville, NJ. To read complete obituary and to send a note of condolence, please go to www.normandean.com In lieu of flowers, donations to Sts. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Rockaway, NJ in Joe's name would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.