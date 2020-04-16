Services
Leonardis Memorial Home
210 Ridgedale Ave.
Florham Park, NJ 07932
(973) 377-5050
Joseph Rosamilia Obituary
Joseph Rosamilia

Joseph J. Rosamilia, 77, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. Joseph was a resident of Avon By the Sea, and formerly resided in East Hanover and Newark. He graduated from Newark Academy and acquired his pilot's license as a teenager in which he enjoyed flying very much. Joe also loved the Jersey Shore. He held various potions in the service industry.

Loving brother of Ralph Rosamilia, his wife Eileen, Joyce Farinella, her husband Philip, Helen Mourino and her husband Joseph. Also survived by many nieces, nephew, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his parents Dr. Ralph Rosamilia and Helen (Fiore) Rosamilia.

Funeral services held privately. To write a condolence, visit www.LeonardisMemorialHome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
