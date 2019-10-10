|
|
Joseph Ruggieri
Byram Twp. - Joseph Ruggieri, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at his home early Wednesday morning October 9, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Port Morris, NJ he has been a long time resident of Byram Twp., NJ
Son of the late Luigi and Carmella (nee Jadivia) Ruggieri, Joseph was a graduate of the Roxbury High School class of 1961. He proudly served in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1962 to 1965. A member of the Byram Township Recreation League, Joseph had served as a Little League Coach, Babe Ruth Coach, as well as the Head Coach of the Andover Arrows. Mr. Ruggieri was a Wrestling Coach for Byram Twp., Past President of the North Jersey Midget Football League as well as an Umpire for the Little League and the Women's and Men's Softball Leagues.
A former Lineman, Mr. Ruggieri retired from JCP&L as a Layout Technician in 2005 after a forty year career. He was pre deceased in life by is sisters Palma McConnell, Lena Chuddley and Julie Truitt. Survivors include his beloved wife of fifty seven years Jo-Ann (nee Stevens) Ruggieri, his sons Joseph and his wife Jeannine and Andy and his wife Kathy. His daughter Tina Ruggieri, his five grandchildren Natasha and her husband Mike Hoehn, Tyler and his wife Rachel Ruggieri, Kristin, Joey and Sophie Ruggieri, his great grandchildren Ella, Bella and Ellie Ruggieri as well as his sisters Theresa McConnell, Josephine Diliberto and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM with Funeral Services Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 10 AM in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. Interment will follow in the Stanhope Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Joseph's memory may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice www.karenannquinlanhospice.org Online condolences www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019