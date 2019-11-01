Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Denville, NJ
More Obituaries for Joseph Bachstadt
Joseph S. Bachstadt

Joseph S. Bachstadt Obituary
Joseph S. Bachstadt

Lake Hopatcong - Joseph S. Bachstadt, longtime Lake Hopatcong Resident

Joseph S. Bachstadt passed peacefully on October 31, 2019. He shared 83 years of friendship with everyone he knew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday. November 4th at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church, Denville. Entombment with military honors to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Friends and relatives may visit on Sunday, Nov. 3rd from 2-5 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, Denville. Donations in his name may be made to the good work of the American Diabetes Association by way of www.inmemof.org

Predeceased by his wife Arline; he leaves his children Barry Birkholz, Karen (Harry) Fahrer; Joseph (Sue) Bachstadt, Donna Balmer and Lisa (Ralph) Buro; his grandchildren Harry (Elizabeth) Fahrer, Stephanie (Sean) Jordan, Emily and Allison Bachstadt, Billie Balmer and Bethany and Marissa Buro; and his brother Robert Bachstadt. His sister Madeline Tell passed previously. For complete obituary please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
