Joseph S. Barnish
Lake Hiawatha - Joseph S. Barnish, 88, passed away on April 22, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Joseph was born in Morristown and raised in Boonton before settling in Lake Hiawatha in 1958.
Joseph was a postal worker for the United States Postal Service in Mountain Lakes, NJ for over 50 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1951-1955.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wootton Street, Boonton, NJ. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Anne (nee Manganiello) Barnish; loving children Stephen and JeanMarie Barnish , Thomas Barnish and Linda Haft, Joanna and Louis Sorrentino and Timothy and Jennifer Barnish; cherished grandchildren Michael, Kimberly, Karianne and Lily; great grandchildren Brody and Cameron; and brother Ronald Barnish.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 24, 2019