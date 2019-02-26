|
Joseph S. Esposito
Lake Hopatcong - Joseph S. Esposito, of Lake Hopatcong, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 after a short illness. He was 64.
Joe was well known by many for his great personality, excellent sense of humor and his genuine, warm-hearted nature. He will be deeply missed by his large family and so many dear friends that loved him.
Joe was born in Morristown on June 24, 1954 to Nancy R. Esposito (nee Mantone) and the late Joseph L. Esposito. He was raised in Madison and was a longtime resident prior to moving to Lake Hopatcong. Joe was well known in Madison as the owner & operator Joe's Chevron Station (later Joe's Gulf Station) on Main Street in Madison. Joe later moved to Kings Road where he operated Joe's Madison Mobil Station for many years. After selling his service stations, Joe transitioned careers and began working at Root's Steakhouse in Summit. He enjoyed his work there over the past 15 years, which incorporated two of his favorite things- interacting with people and good food.
Joe was an excellent cook. He enjoyed barbequing and entertaining his friends and family on special occasions. Joe loved to see people coming together and having a good time while enjoying his food. He loved the outdoors and would take advantage of any opportunity he could to go fishing or hunting with friends. Joe was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and he had a close-knit group of friends from across the country that shared his love of motorcycles.
Joe was predeceased by his father, Joseph L. Esposito in 1997. He is survived by his mother, Nancy R. Esposito (nee Mantone) of Madison; his two daughters, Jenny Esposito of Lake Hopatcong & Kristen Rempfer and her husband, Adam of Florham Park; one brother, Patrick Esposito; two sisters, Nancy Jean Esposito & Carol Ann Esposito; several aunts & uncles; many nieces, nephews & good friends.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10:00AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Joe's life on Thursday from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home.
Charitable contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the Madison Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 29 Prospect Street, Madison, NJ or the Madison Police PBA Local #92, 62 Kings Road, Madison, NJ 07940.
For further information or for condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2019