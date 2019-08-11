|
|
Joseph V. Lopez
Mine Hill, - Joseph V. Lopez, 33, of Mine Hill, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He worked as a Behavioral Health Counselor for Visions and Pathways, Bridgewater, helping displaced youths. During his time there he developed a close friendship with his supervisor Miss Monique.
He loved going to the movies and collecting videos. He enjoyed spending time with his close.
He is survived by his mother Sheela of Mine Hill; sister Jackie and her husband Tom of NC; three nephews Caiden, Danny and Ben; two grandmothers Marge Lopez and Anna Smith along with many other loving family members. He is predeceased by his father Vincent in 2015.
Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 15, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Visions and Pathways, www.visionsandpathways.org.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 11, 2019