Joseph W. Albensi, Jr.
Netcong - Joseph W. Albensi, Jr. of Netcong, formerly of Rockaway, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 66 years old. "Joey" was born on July 12, 1953 in Dover, NJ to late Joseph and the late Elizabeth (DiRupo) Albensi.
Joey dedicated his life to his family. He owned and operated Lakeland Service, Inc. and lived in Netcong for the past 45 years. Joey was a Netcong Borough Councilman and a dedicated member of the Netcong Recreation Commission where he was instrumental in organizing many community events. He took pride in restoring and driving his 1966 Ford Mustang and he also volunteered his time as a coach throughout his children's lives. Joey enjoyed bowling, golfing and maintaining his swimming pool but most importantly taking care of and spending time with his cherished grandchildren and visiting with his close circle of friends.
Joey is survived his by daughters, Cie DiRenzo & husband, Joe, Leslie Salmon & husband, Jeff, his son, JW & wife, Kim, and his 8 cherished grandchildren who knew him as their "Papa"; JD, Will, Lizzie, Ella, Stella, Sophia, JT and Joey. Additional survivors include; his sister, Judy Grey & husband, John, his brother, Paul, his father-in-law, John Phillips, his brother-in-law, Billy, sister-in-law, Debbie & husband, Scott and too many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends to mention. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 44 years, Karen Leslie Albensi on February 2, 2019.
Joey's Life Celebration Services will include a Memorial Mass on Saturday, November 30th at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart RC Church, 4 Richards Avenue, Dover, NJ. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the beginning of the Mass. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. The family would like to thank the nurses on the 3rd floor at Overlook Medical Center. In lieu of flowers and for memorial donations please consider Netcong Borough, c/o The Joseph W. Albensi, Jr. Memorial Fund, 23 Maple Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019