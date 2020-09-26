Joseph Waradzyn
Boonton - Joseph Waradzyn, 65, of Boonton, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020.
Joey was born in Denville, NJ to Andrew and Dorothy (Lash) Waradzyn. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Giants. As part of the ARC of Morris, Joey enjoyed participating in The Special Olympics
for over 50 years. However, his favorite activity was being with friends and family.
The Waradzyn family extends their sincere gratitude to the countless individuals who loved and supported Joey throughout his special life, especially those who lovingly cared for him in his final years. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
Joey was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Andrew, Jr. and Paul Waradzyn. He is survived by his cherished sisters, Joan (Julian) Duncan and Catherine Waradzyn; his adored brothers, Michael and James Waradzyn (Joyce Potter); three nephews, one niece and one grand-nephew.
Services were private and provided by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home of Boonton. Visit www.codeymackeyfh.com
to share a condolence.
Donations in Joey's memory to the ARC of Morris at www.arcmorris.org
or The Special Olympics
NJ Area 3 at www.sonj.org
would be appreciated.