Joseph "Joe" Ward Doremus, Jr.
Denville - Joseph "Joe" Ward Doremus, Jr. passed away suddenly after a tragic accident on Monday, December 23, 2019. He shared 67 years of unconditional love, laughter, and priceless memories with his family and countless friends.
Born in Morristown to the late Joseph, Sr. and Dorothy Doremus, he was raised in Towaco on the family farm, Bonnie View Farms. He was one of six children to bless the Doremus household. By growing up on Bonnie View Farms, Joe had many amazing qualities instilled in him from a young age such as a respect and appreciation for family and nature, a dedicated work ethic, and a true understanding of responsibility. He graduated from Boonton High School before taking some classes at County College of Morris. Joe proudly served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam Era. He started off his career working at the Boonton Post Office for 15 years before becoming a Meter Reader for NJ Natural Gas in Rockaway; he worked there for 29 years and retired in 2016. Joe married his soulmate, Carol E. Scharlat on May 12th in 1974 and together they settled in Denville to begin their journey.
Joe broke the mold when he was born; he truly was an exceptional man, husband, brother, and friend. He was extremely courteous, gregarious, compassionate, reliable, and sincere. There was not one person that he met that was a stranger. He had the gift of gab, a contagious laugh, and always made himself available to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He was an avid bowler and belonged to a bowling league in Boonton Lanes with his beloved wife Carol by his side. He was also a diehard Yankees and Giants fan, a motorcycle lover, and a Chevelle enthusiast. Although he was taken from us too soon, we take comfort in knowing he is safe in Heaven and reunited with his parents and siblings, Carol, Betsy, Connie, and Helen.
He leaves only joyful memories to all who knew him, especially his cherished wife of 45 years, Carol; his loving brother, Richard "Richie" Langer and his wife Jeanette; his caring in-laws, Joan Lister, Elaine Casserly, and Tobi Sosa and her husband John; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Montville Reformed Church at a later date to be announced. Memorial Donations are being accepted in Joe's memory by way of www.inmemof.org to . Please visit www.normandean.com to leave a condolence for his family.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019