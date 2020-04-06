|
|
Josephine "Jo" Abondolo
Chester - Josephine "Jo" Abondolo, 84, of Chester, NJ passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Dover, NJ. Josephine was born on March 7, 1936 in Long Island City, NY to the late Peter and Jenny Asaro. She has been an active member of the Chester community since 1964. She belonged to the Chester Lioness Club, Fifty Plus Club, and was a member of the Chester Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Jo worked as the secretary for the Chester Twp. Board of Health for many years and for Associated Consultants in Chester. She enjoyed gardening, arts & crafts, and baking. She especially loved Christmas time when she would bake hundreds of assorted Christmas cookies, and make Christmas pins for all her friends and colleagues. Jo also loved taking trips to Lake George in NY, Deep Creek Lake in MD and the Mt. Airy Casino Resort in PA
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Jerome "Jerry" Abondolo; two devoted sons, James Abondolo, and William Abondolo; cherished sister, Carmela McMahon; her sister-in law Marie Bianco and her husband John and by many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Salvatore Asaro, and Carmelo Asaro.
A funeral service and burial will be held privately by Josephine's immediate family. Her memorial service and Life Celebration will take place in the future. In the absence of being able to attend, please send your love to the family by leaving an online condolence, sending a card, donate in her memory, or phone them to share your support during this most difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chester Lioness Club, PO Box 86, Chester, NJ 07930.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020