Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
204 Espanong Road
Lake Hopatcong, NJ
View Map
Josephine J. Porfido

Josephine J. Porfido Obituary
Josephine J. Porfido

- - Josephine J. Porfido, beloved sister, aunt, and friend passed peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019. "Jo" was 84 years old and spent most of those years enjoying her family, traveling and buying and selling antiques. She also worked for NJ Bell for 30 years working her way up from telephone operator to an executive position. Jo's passion for antiques inspired her to open two separate businesses selling collectibles and unique period furniture and accessories.

Josephine is predeceased by her parents Alfonso and Josephine Porfido and five siblings Lucy Black, Molly Mezzino, Samuel Porfido, Alfonso Porfido and Dr. Frank Porfido. Jo is survived by her brother Eugene Porfido and his wife Ginny, two sisters-in-law Ann Porfido and Margaret Porfido and twenty-four nieces and nephews and their families.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 204 Espanong Road, Lake Hopatcong. Inurnment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wharton. Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2019
