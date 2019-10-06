Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Josephine M. Ezzi


1922 - 2019
Josephine M. Ezzi Obituary
Josephine M. Ezzi

Boonton - Josephine M. Ezzi died peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family and full time caretakers. She was 96.

Born in New York, New York, she was raised in Montville and lived in Boonton for many years. She was an member of the Lady's Auxiliary of the Boonton Fire Department. Josephine and her husband we also members of the Boonton Senior Citizens group the Boonton-ites.

Mrs. Ezzi was a machine operator with Pfizer in Parsippany before her retirement. She also worked at Picatinny Arsenal during World War II, where she met her husband of 67 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel. She is survived by two daughters: Monta Jean Ezzi and Donna Debbie, three grandchildren: Jennifer Service, Dawn Debbie and Mark Debbie and his girlfriend Crystal Toth, and two great-grandchildren: Mark Debbie and Anna Toth.

Services were private under the direction of Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com

Donations can be made to St Jude's Children Hospital (stjude.org) in Josephine's memory.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2019
