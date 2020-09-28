Josephine M. Palma
Montville - Josephine M. Palma, of Montville, formerly of Madison, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was 96.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison.
For a complete obituary and notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
