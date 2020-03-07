Services
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Resources
More Obituaries for Josette Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josette T. "Jodi" Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josette T. "Jodi" Cook Obituary
Josette "Jodi" T. Cook

Whippany - Josette "Jodi" T. Cook, 59, of Whippany, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Morristown Memorial surrounded by her loving family.

Jodi was born on February 22, 1961, in Englewood, NJ. She grew up in the Parsippany area before settling in Whippany.

Jodi is preceded in death by her father Richard R. Roy, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Michael Cook and children Travis Roy, fiancée Linsey Gerber and Timothy Cook. She is survived by her mother, Delores Demeraski Roy, Siblings Donna Roy-Alonso, Richard R. Roy, Jr., Sister-in-Law Jenifer Roy, Thomas Roy, Shannon Roy-Pokorski, Kevin Roy-Pokorski, God Daughter Samantha Alonso, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

In her spare time. Jodi was a craft enthusiast and loved to host many events and could always be found in the kitchen cooking. She was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and loved NASCAR. During the summer months, she bowled at Rockaway Lanes on the Thursday night "No-Tap" league for over 20 years. She was also the secretary/treasurer.

A Memorial Service will be 10:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Whippany, 494 NJ-10, Whippany, NJ 07981. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church in her name.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -