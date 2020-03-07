|
|
Josette "Jodi" T. Cook
Whippany - Josette "Jodi" T. Cook, 59, of Whippany, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Morristown Memorial surrounded by her loving family.
Jodi was born on February 22, 1961, in Englewood, NJ. She grew up in the Parsippany area before settling in Whippany.
Jodi is preceded in death by her father Richard R. Roy, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Michael Cook and children Travis Roy, fiancée Linsey Gerber and Timothy Cook. She is survived by her mother, Delores Demeraski Roy, Siblings Donna Roy-Alonso, Richard R. Roy, Jr., Sister-in-Law Jenifer Roy, Thomas Roy, Shannon Roy-Pokorski, Kevin Roy-Pokorski, God Daughter Samantha Alonso, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.
In her spare time. Jodi was a craft enthusiast and loved to host many events and could always be found in the kitchen cooking. She was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and loved NASCAR. During the summer months, she bowled at Rockaway Lanes on the Thursday night "No-Tap" league for over 20 years. She was also the secretary/treasurer.
A Memorial Service will be 10:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Whippany, 494 NJ-10, Whippany, NJ 07981. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church in her name.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020