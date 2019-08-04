|
|
Joy Elaine Vanderhoof
Somerset - Joy Elaine (Galish) Vanderhoof of Somerset passed away suddenly on August 1, 2019. She was born in Rahway on August 12, 1947 to Daniel and Miriam "Peg" (Rutland) Galish. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband John in 2015. John and Joy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary together on August 9.
Joy is survived by Joan Galish of Moorestown, Tom and Pat Vanderhoof of Evans, Georgia, Ellen (Vanderhoof) and Bill O'Keefe of Green Township, Troy and Dara Vanderhoof of Randolph, Linda (Galish) and Tom Behr of Haddonfield and their children, Michael Vanderhoof, Mary Elizabeth (Regan) and Pete Steelman, Anne Marie (Regan) and Laurence Christian, Séan Regan and Sarah Morang, Jaci (Vanderhoof) and Ian Otsubo, Todd Vanderhoof and Samantha Behr and their children Chance and Faith Vanderhoof, Hailey Church, Tommy, Katie, Ellie and Grace Steelman, Mason Regan, Preston, Harrison and Roslyn Christian, and numerous cousins and many wonderful friends.
Joy graduated from Arthur L. Johnson Regional High School in 1965 and Wilkes University in 1969. Her entire teaching career was at the Franklin Elementary School in Roxbury. She was a Ministry Assistant, a member of the Core Team and Steering Committee at the North Shore Fellowship Church in Monmouth County. Joy loved to travel with John, she attended numerous Bible studies, played mahjong, took art lessons, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, had an incredible love of anything chocolate and shared John's love for music and the arts.
Visitation will be held at the Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Willow Grove Presbyterian Church, 1961 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains. Interment will follow at the New Cemetery in Somerville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Willow Grove Presbyterian Church, 1961 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076, North Shore Fellowship Church, Box 681, Rumson, NJ 07760 or .
"I believe that tears can heal.
That memories can comfort.
That love lives on forever."
Published in Daily Record & Courier News on Aug. 4, 2019