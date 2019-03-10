|
|
Joy Weinreich
Rockaway Township - Joy Weinreich, of Rockaway Township, passed away suddenly with her loving family by her side on March 6, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. She was 81 years young.
Joy was born and raised in Brooklyn to the late Irving and Ruth Grund, and she started her own family there. As a youngster, she was a very accomplished swimmer. She held several New York State freestyle records and was approached by Olympic officials to train for the US team, which she declined. In 1973, she found her forever home in the White Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township. Joy was very active in her community; she was Past President of the White Meadow Lake Property Owners Association, Co-Chair of the White Meadow Lake Festival Day Committee, member of Friends of the Library, Trustee of the Rockaway Township Public Library, and a Board of Adjustment member for Rockaway Township. At Town Council meetings, Joy had a seat that was unofficially reserved just for her. She was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, delivering food to those in need. Joy was an amazing person who always kept busy making this world and her community a better place; the impact that she has left will not be forgotten. She was a wonderful woman, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be forever treasured in our hearts and memories.
Left to continue her legacy of hard work, dedication, and unconditional love is her beloved friend of 40 years, Phyllis Auerbach; her adored sons, Matthew Weinreich and his wife Regina Hermann and David Weinreich and his wife Stacy and their father Lawrence Weinreich; her cherished grandchildren, Cameron and his wife Anastasia, Amy and Harry; and her loving great-grandchildren, Andrew and Ian.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 11th at 12 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville, NJ 07834. Please visit www.normandean.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, and share a special memory with her family.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 10, 2019