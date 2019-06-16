|
Joyce A. Kelly
Lake Hiawatha - Joyce A. Kelly age 82 of Lake Hiawatha, NJ passed away peacefully Thursday June 13, 2019 at the Bristol Glen Newton, NJ following a long illness. Born in Jersey City, NJ she grew up in Weehawken, had lived in Jersey City and Lake Hiawatha for many years.
Daughter of the late William and Jewel (nee Politie) Donovan, Joyce had a long career as a Teachers Aid in the Parsippany School District until her retirement. A devout parishioner of the St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church Parsippany, she also was a regular volunteer for their Bargain Barn. Joyce was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was an active member of the St. Ann Social Club and Bingo in Parsippany as well as being a longtime supporter of the Boy Scouts Troop #72 Parsippany NJ.
Mrs. Kelly was pre deceased in life by her beloved husband James Kelly in 2014 and a daughter Kathy Ann Reid in 2017. Survivors include her son James William and his wife Anna-Marie Kelly of Byram Twp., NJ, her daughter Elaine Tomzick and her Companion Barry Stegenga of Stockholm NJ as well as her grandchildren Kelly and Daniel Tomzick and Bernadette Kelly.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be held Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church #48 Tranquility Road Andover, NJ 07821. Visitation will also be held in the Church Monday morning from 10:00 AM till 11:30 AM. Funeral Arrangements and online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 16, 2019