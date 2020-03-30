|
|
Joyce Ann Walton
Belle, MO - Joyce Ann Walton, age 86, loving wife of 66 years and dedicated mother passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Joyce was known for her selfless dedication to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Bob, Sherry, Todd, Kriss and their spouses Marie, Gary, Linda and Valerie; her grandchildren, Kristen, Kelly and Courtney; and her great-grandchildren Hope, Maisie and Oliver.
She also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joyce was preceded in death by her sons Timothy and James.
Joyce was a private in the United States Air Force and a veteran of the Korean war. She raised five children in NJ and remained very close to each of them as they pursued their interests and careers, which took them across the country. She loved to travel and visited many areas throughout the United States and Europe. Her love for animals and nature was passed down to her children and influenced their careers, hobbies and volunteer activities. She loved collecting Hummels, bird houses and five-dollar bills.
Joyce grew up in Paterson, NJ, attended Paterson Central High School and raised her children in Pompton Plains, Kinnelon and Long Valley, NJ. Until shortly before her death, Joyce resided in Belle, MO, for the past 20 years. She loved her house in Belle, as well as her neighbors and community there.
A visitation will be held for immediate family members in Rio Rancho, NM. A formal funeral for her will be held at a date and time to be determined later. Please visit our online guest book for Joyce at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020