Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Walton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Ann Walton Obituary
Joyce Ann Walton

Belle, MO - Joyce Ann Walton, age 86, loving wife of 66 years and dedicated mother passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Joyce was known for her selfless dedication to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Bob, Sherry, Todd, Kriss and their spouses Marie, Gary, Linda and Valerie; her grandchildren, Kristen, Kelly and Courtney; and her great-grandchildren Hope, Maisie and Oliver.

She also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joyce was preceded in death by her sons Timothy and James.

Joyce was a private in the United States Air Force and a veteran of the Korean war. She raised five children in NJ and remained very close to each of them as they pursued their interests and careers, which took them across the country. She loved to travel and visited many areas throughout the United States and Europe. Her love for animals and nature was passed down to her children and influenced their careers, hobbies and volunteer activities. She loved collecting Hummels, bird houses and five-dollar bills.

Joyce grew up in Paterson, NJ, attended Paterson Central High School and raised her children in Pompton Plains, Kinnelon and Long Valley, NJ. Until shortly before her death, Joyce resided in Belle, MO, for the past 20 years. She loved her house in Belle, as well as her neighbors and community there.

A visitation will be held for immediate family members in Rio Rancho, NM. A formal funeral for her will be held at a date and time to be determined later. Please visit our online guest book for Joyce at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Rio Rancho
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -