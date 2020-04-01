Services
Joyce B. Lake

Joyce B. Lake Obituary
Joyce B. Lake

Dover - Joyce B. Lake, 94, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Clare's VNA, Dover. She was born in Wharton and had been a resident of Dover. She worked as a mail sorter for Accurate Mailing in Randolph. Joyce was a former member of the Victory Garden's Board of Education and the head of Recreation, the president of the Victory Gardens 49ers for 17 years as well as the planning board.

She is survived by her three sons; Richard A. (Kathryn) of Long Beach Twsp., David A. (Margaret) of Layton, NJ, Victor R. of Long Valley, two daughters Barbara J. Miller (Robert) of Chesapeake, VA., Terry Lee Johnson (Barth) of Upper Black Eddy, PA., and her 14 grandchildren.

Joyce is predeceased by her husband Harold, her five brothers; Ivan Nietz, Allen Nietz, Fred Nietz, Carl Nietz and Clyde Nietz, her four sisters; Muriel Raupp, Irene Vandermark, Patricia Moran and Ruby Burchel.

All arrangements are private, by Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph.

In lieu of flowers Joyce wishes for everyone who thinks of her and her family will practice a "Random Act of Kindness" in her honor.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
