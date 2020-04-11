|
Joyce C. (nee-Puehlhorn) Brauchle
Pine Brook - Joyce C. (nee-Puehlhorn) Brauchle passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. She was 77.
She was born in Newark and grew up in Caldwell. Joyce has lived in Pine Brook for most of her life.
Joyce was a vibrant, loving person who enjoyed bringing joy and comfort to all the people in her life; whether it was cooking a meal or sending an inspirational card or poem to brighten someones day. She was an amazing woman who selflessly gave to others to make the world a kinder and more brighter place. It was her deep faith in the Lord that inspired her.
She was a member of the Jacksonville Chapel in Lincoln Park.
Joyce is pre-deceased by her late husband: Helmuth who passed away on 11/3/2012.
Survivors include her sons: Kurt and his wife Diane; Christopher, Eric and his wife Michelle; her brother: Ronald Puehlhorn and his wife Julie and Richard; her sisters: Joan Bader & Judy Petito; and her seven grandchildren: Tyler, Justin, Jonathan, Lyndsay, Amanda, Christian, and Cate.
Joyce's family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support during this very difficult time. Her Family will gather privately for her services and cremation. We ask that you keep them in your prayers during this difficult time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020