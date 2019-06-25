Services
Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
(908) 454-4553
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Faye Campbell


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Faye Campbell Obituary
Joyce Faye Campbell

Phillipsburg - Joyce Faye Campbell, 62, of Phillipsburg, died June 21, 2019. Born July 1, 1956 in Morristown, NJ, she was a daughter of Benny Pittman and the late Leslie G. (Mathis) Pittman.Her husband, the late Philip D. Campbell died March 8, 2013.

Visitation: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home, 289 South Main St, Phillipsburg, NJ. www.noto-wynkoop.com. Services: 11:00 Thursday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp, PA. Donations: To the .
Published in Daily Record on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home
Download Now