Joyce Faye Campbell
Phillipsburg - Joyce Faye Campbell, 62, of Phillipsburg, died June 21, 2019. Born July 1, 1956 in Morristown, NJ, she was a daughter of Benny Pittman and the late Leslie G. (Mathis) Pittman.Her husband, the late Philip D. Campbell died March 8, 2013.
Visitation: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home, 289 South Main St, Phillipsburg, NJ. www.noto-wynkoop.com. Services: 11:00 Thursday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp, PA. Donations: To the .
Published in Daily Record on June 25, 2019