Joyce Goedeke (Crum)
Joyce Goedeke (Crum) of Taylortown died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was 87.
She was born and lived in Bloomingdale, until getting married and moving to the Taylortown section of Montville Township in 1956. She worked for the Crum Family Grocery Store until she started working for Prudential Insurance. She then took on the most important role of her life, being a Mother.
She was a past member of the Taylortown Company 2 and Montville Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliaries, a past member of the Montville First Aid Squad, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Girl Scout Leader, and a Co-Founder of the Montville Township Summer Recreation Program.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, NJ. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Joyce's name be made to Morris County ARC, PO Box 123, Morris Plains, NJ 07950-0123.
She was predeceased by her husband Alfred J. Goedeke Sr.
She is survived by her daughters Gayleann and Lisa Goedeke, her son Alfred J. Goedeke Jr. and his fiancé Debbie Moore and her daughters Stephanie and Alicia, her grandson Ronald A. Baldwin, and her many nieces and nephews.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019