Joyce "Joy" Helen Burlando
Wellington, FL - Joyce "Joy" Helen Burlando (nee Goffredo), 79, of Wellington, FL passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her husband of 58 years, Albert A. Burlando and her two daughters, Donna Quagliana and Lori McMahon. Originally from Staten Island, NY, the Burlando's settled and stayed in the Flanders and Succasunna area for 43 years. In addition to her loving husband, Joy left behind two wonderful son-in-law's, Mike and Mike. She was cherished by her 6 grandchildren, Nicole & Rashad Jones, Matthew and Brian Quagliana, Alexa Joy and Jenna McMahon. She was also able to celebrate the birth of her first great grandbaby, Emerson Joy.
Besides loving her family, Joy loved to travel the world. Everywhere she went, a new funny and exciting adventure waited. She was always the life of the party and had the most interesting stories to tell. She was truly larger than life! She leaves behind many other family and friends who will carry on her legacy. She also enjoyed the Roxbury women's club. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Jude's Church, 17 Mt. Olive Road, Budd Lake, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in Joy Burlando's name. She would have loved that!
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 14, 2019