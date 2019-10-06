|
|
Joyce Kanigel
Rockaway Borough - Joyce Kanigel, 65, died Monday, September 30, 2019, of a blood disorder, in New York City. She and her beloved husband, Harry, have resided in Rockaway, NJ since 1988.
Joyce was born and grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and attended the University of Chicago.
She served on the Rockaway Borough Council for several terms and was a prodigious grant writer, earning grants for several historical preservation projects, better walking trails and interpretive signs.
Mrs. Kanigel's first love was her family, but, as she wrote recently, "I also loved Rockaway and worked hard to make it even nicer, with historic preservation projects, more open space, and better trails." While serving on the Borough Council, Mrs. Kanigel filled many niches in public service, advancing an Environmental Commission, on which she served, and was appointed to the Morris County Open Space Committee. She was Council liaison to the Library Board and Land Use Board. Mrs. Kanigel actively sought input from constituents on a wide range of quality-of-life issues, including noise pollution and neighborhood-disrupting traffic patterns, and she championed sensible development.
Joyce also served on the Rockaway Borough Historical Committee; she was fascinated by historical artifacts, in particular, the Morris Canal and Revolutionary era buildings. She loved Tourne Park, Frelinghuysen Arboretum and many other special places in Morris County. She enjoyed trail-walking with her husband Harry and beloved black labrador, Harvey. She is also survived by four wise, adult children and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her darling bichon frise, Bob, and many cats.
Funeral services will be private with a remembrance planned in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, Rockaway. Contributions may be made to the The Seeing Eye (seeingeye.org) or Students for Life (studentsforlife.org).
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2019