Joyce M. Doll
Rockaway Twp. - Joyce Marie Doll (née Nazzaro) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Kindred Hospital/Dover. She was 82 years of age.
Joyce was born in Dover and was a lifelong resident of Rockaway Twp. She graduated Dover High School, Class of '54, married and raised her family.
Mrs. Doll was a long time parishioner and volunteer of St. Clement Pope & Martyr R.C. Church of Rockaway Twp. She was active in Rockaway Twp. Rockets Cheerleading and Girls Softball when her daughters participated. Joyce also was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3401 Ladies Auxiliary in Morris Plains and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Birchwood Fire Company #4 of Rockaway Twp.
Predeceased by her husband John C. "Jack" Doll, Jr. in 2007 and their infant son Joseph.
Survived by her beloved daughters: Jacqueline Furth and husband Christopher, JoAnn Garrett and husband Thomas both of East Stroudsburg, PA. Jill Binkoski and husband Vince of Wharton. Five dear Grandchildren: Kristin Wehr and husband Matthew, Kyle Garrett and wife Lindsey, Bailey Garrett and Fiancé Bryan Meraviglia, Adam & Jack Binkoski. Two cherished Great Grandchildren: Harper Garrett and Benjamin Wehr. Also survived by many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held 1-5pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am on Monday, May 20 at St. Clement Pope & Martyr R.C. Church, 154 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Rockaway Twp, NJ. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory to the Birchwood Fire Co. #4, 4 Art St, Dover, NJ 07801 or the at www.lung.org would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on May 16, 2019