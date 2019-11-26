|
Joyce M. (Costenbader) Litichevsky
Chatham, MA - Joyce M. (Costenbader) Litichevsky, 91, of Chatham, MA, formerly of Rockaway Twp., NJ, died Friday morning, November 15, 2019, at University Hospital, Newark, NJ. She was the wife of the late Arnold "Tony" Litichevsky for 59 years, who passed in 2009. Born in Johnson City, NY, she was a daughter of the late Jesse S. and Henrietta E. (Green) Costenbader.
Joyce was employed as a mathematics teacher for 19 years at Morris Hill High School, Rockaway, NJ. She loved teaching all of her students. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Dover, NJ, and a former member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, Palmerton, where she taught Sunday School, sang on the choir, and substituted playing the organ. Joyce was a 1946 graduate of the Palmerton High School, and a 1950 graduate of Albright College, Reading, PA, where she was a member of Phi Beta Mu Sorority. She was the first woman and freshman appointed to the Student Council through Betty Kalbach (Joyce's big sister) and Kenny Good, President of the Student Council, September 1950. Joyce received her Master's Degree from Lehigh and Syracuse Universities. She enjoyed traveling later in life with her late husband, playing cards with her family, working on cryptograms, crossword puzzles and sudoku's and she also loved her ice cream and frozen yogurt.
Survivors: Daughter, Jessica A. wife of Thomas G. King of Chatham, MA. Sons, Peter A. and wife Valentina of Mendham, NJ, Philip A. of Rockaway Township, NJ. 4 grandchildren Chelsea, Alex, Alexa, and Peter. 4 great-grandchildren, Callie, Andrew, Forrest, and Lillian. Sister, Doris J. Young of Palmerton, PA.
She was buried along side her husband in the Towamensing Cemetery on November 23rd in Palmerton, PA. Online Condolences:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 123 Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07801.
