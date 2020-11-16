Juanita De La Croz Elder "Gloria"
Wharton - Juanita De La Croz Elder "Gloria", 72 passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born in Dover and was a resident of Wharton since 1988. Gloria was employed as a billing clerk for NJ Natural Gas in Rockaway for 35 years.
She is survived by her two daughters Kristen (Chris), Brittany (Robby), her mother Mercedes Munoz, her brother Manuel (Gladys) Munoz, her grandchildren; James, Mercy and Christopher and many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. She is predeceased by her late husband James Elder and her son Daniel Chudley Elder.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a service at 12:30 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com
) Interment will take place at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.
In lieu of flowers, the Elder family requests donations to Brittany Wright at 10 Crescent Ridge Road, Boonton, NJ 07005, to assist with funeral expenses. Gloria's immediate family wishes to thank the extended Elder family for all their help and support.