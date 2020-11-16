1/
Juanita De La Croz "Gloria" Elder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita De La Croz Elder "Gloria"

Wharton - Juanita De La Croz Elder "Gloria", 72 passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a long illness.

She was born in Dover and was a resident of Wharton since 1988. Gloria was employed as a billing clerk for NJ Natural Gas in Rockaway for 35 years.

She is survived by her two daughters Kristen (Chris), Brittany (Robby), her mother Mercedes Munoz, her brother Manuel (Gladys) Munoz, her grandchildren; James, Mercy and Christopher and many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. She is predeceased by her late husband James Elder and her son Daniel Chudley Elder.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a service at 12:30 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com ) Interment will take place at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.

In lieu of flowers, the Elder family requests donations to Brittany Wright at 10 Crescent Ridge Road, Boonton, NJ 07005, to assist with funeral expenses. Gloria's immediate family wishes to thank the extended Elder family for all their help and support.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tuttle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved