Juanita (Nita) Leonard Koch
Randolph Township - Juanita (Nita) Leonard Koch, 91, died on May 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in Morristown and lived in Succasunna most all of her life before moving to Randolph many years ago. She was a secretary at Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway Township many years ago. She was also a member of the Succasunna Presbyterian Church.
She is the daughter of the late Anthony (Tony) Leonard and Glena (King) Leonard of Succasunna. She also leaves her cousin Debra (and Robert) Wood of Succasunna, William (and Brenda) Woodhull of Dover, and Jenna (and Travis) Dean of Denville.
The burial was held at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com).
Randolph Township - Juanita (Nita) Leonard Koch, 91, died on May 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in Morristown and lived in Succasunna most all of her life before moving to Randolph many years ago. She was a secretary at Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway Township many years ago. She was also a member of the Succasunna Presbyterian Church.
She is the daughter of the late Anthony (Tony) Leonard and Glena (King) Leonard of Succasunna. She also leaves her cousin Debra (and Robert) Wood of Succasunna, William (and Brenda) Woodhull of Dover, and Jenna (and Travis) Dean of Denville.
The burial was held at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.