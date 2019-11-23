|
|
Judith A. Brennan
Lake Hiawatha - Judith A. (nee-Holland) Brennan passed away on Thursday, November 21st 2019 at Lincoln Park Renaissance Nursing Home in Lincoln Park. She was 79.
Judith was born in Franklin, Virginia and grew up in Belleville, N.J. where she graduated from Belleville High School. She then lived in Irvington before moving to Lake Hiawatha 52 years ago.
Judith was a clerical worker for Zurich Insurance in Parsippany for many years before retiring.
She was a member of Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in Parsippany and the Ladies Auxiliary of District 4 Fire Department in Lake Hiawatha.
Above all, Judith found the most happiness in being a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Susan who passed away on March 26th 1986.
Survivors include her beloved husband, James V.; her loving children: James E. and his wife, Lisa and Eileen M. Brennan; her dear brother and sisters, John Holland and his wife, Doreen, Trina Staropoli and her husband, Bill and Dorothy Quinn; her cherished grandchildren: Michele Seekamp, R.J. Hadley, Jessica and James W. Brennan; and her treasured great-grandchildren: Summer & Brooklyn Seekamp and August & Liberty Jones.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00a.m. on Tuesday, November 26th 2019 at Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church. 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Monday Evening from 5:00-8:00p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019